A CHARITY which provides practical help and support to York people aged over 65 has won a £120,000 lottery boost, allowing it to expand its services.

York Neighbours will receive £40,000 a year for the next three years from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The charity now hopes to reach more people all over the city but says it needs more volunteers to help meet growing demand.

Chair David Casswell said:” We are determined to use this grant to develop the service so that more people can benefit.”

Coordinator Helen Aitchison said the charity provided three forms of support: help with one-off practical jobs in the home, regular phone calls to combat isolation and invitations to group events or outings with fellow Neighbours.

“It was launched as Belfrey Neighbours, through St Michael le Belfrey Church in 2012, but became York Neighbours as city-wide demand increased,” she said, adding that the charity thanked National Lottery players for their part in raising the funds.

Liz Edge, one of the charity’s Neighbours, said: “It is some years since York Neighbours was initially recommended to me.

“Since then rarely a week passes when I do not have cause to ring them for advice or help.

“York Neighbours have proven to be ideal, whether for everyday help or recommending more complex contacts for other areas of help.

“The staff are always friendly and always ready to chat about your problems, give the relevant help or just listen and offer support. I would not hesitate in recommending them to anyone needing help, whether trivial or more complex.”

Volunteer Tessa Denbeigh said she had done a variety of jobs, helping with social outings and moving small items of furniture.

“As a retired social worker I also help with registering new Neighbours, which involves meeting some amazing people as well as enabling me to use my past experience and skills.

“One of the best aspects of volunteering with York Neighbours is that there is no regular time commitment and we need only offer to do the jobs we choose, as they are circulated anonymously on email.”

Anyone interested in volunteering or registering with York Neighbours should phone 01904 891627 or email info@yorkneighbours.org.uk.