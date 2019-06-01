A LOGISTICS worker cheated his way to more than £6,000 by claiming refunds on goods that he and his accomplices kept or sold on, York Crown Court heard.

Mariusz Pretko, 27, was caught at Dover Docks on December 30 as he tried to leave the country with more than £2,000 of high-value clothing at the end of a three-month scam at Selby depot, said Adam Walker, prosecuting.

He had sold several expensive cameras via eBay.

He was working at Clipper Distribution which manages home deliveries for a wide range of household and high street names.

The Home Office is preparing to deport him back to Poland - minus his ill-gotten gains, said Mr Walker.

“Everyone is doing it,” Pretko told police on his arrest.

“I don’t know whether that is true or not,” said Judge Andrew Stubbs QC. “What is clear is you were so greedy that your thefts were detected. You played a leading role in what was plainly a group activity.”

Pretko, of Florida Court, Hull, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and no longer works for Clipper. He received a 10-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he does 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and 150 hours’ unpaid work.

Mr Walker said Pretko worked in the ASOS fashion retailer refunds section of the depot in Barlby Road. From September 18, he set up 85 fictitious refund requests totalling £6,267.39 for goods ordered by others close to him, particularly his girlfriend. None of the goods were returned.

Mr Walker said management realised what was happening on December 29 and managed to stop some of the refunds.

Pretko, who represented himself, disputed the total figure and claimed to be acting “under pressure from my girlfriend”. He said he had worked in the UK for seven years and now felt “really stupid”.