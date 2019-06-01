A YORK gig turned the spotlight onto an unsuspecting audience member who was then filmed for a surprise video to be screened on TV tonight, Saturday.

Ben Slack was watching Alabama 3 at Fibbers music venue on May 10 when the band invited him on stage and dedicated a song to him before revealing that families who have benefited from his charity work were also in the crowd.

Ben, 29, a singer-songwriter from Leeds, founded The Swan Song Project two years ago to give terminally-ill people and their loved ones the opportunity to write and record their own song as a tribute to a special person.

The project operates from the Marie Curie Hospice in Bradford and St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds. So far, Ben has helped to create more than 50 original songs with local families.

Last year, the project finished runner up in The People’s Projects competition, which gives the public a chance to decide which good causes should receive additional National Lottery funding.

The project has received nearly £15,000 of National Lottery funding, via The National Lottery Community Fund, to reach even more people. Ben’s ‘Big Surprise’ at Fibbers will be shown at 8.15pm in the ad break of ITV's British Soap Awards, giving his efforts national recognition with around 5 million people expected to tune in across the ITV network.

*On May 21, Alabama 3 co-founder Jake Black who was not at Fibbers. died, aged 59.

The Lottery’s Big Surprise is a 90-second weekly slot on Saturday night, honouring people who have made a real difference with the help of Lottery funding.

Ben said: “It’s unbelievable. I thought I was just going to a gig with my girlfriend. When the lead singer asked if I was in the room and to get up on stage. I just couldn’t believe it; I was really confused.

“To then see so many familiar faces who I’ve made friends with really capped off a special night. Hearing their kind words about what we’ve achieved with The Swan Song Project over the last two years was overwhelming. I cannot thank The National Lottery enough; what a wonderful time I’ve had.”

