SOCIAL action organisation York CVS is set to host an event in the city to showcase local volunteering opportunities.
The Volunteering Fair will take place at The Priory Street Centre on Tuesday, from 3pm to 6pm.
It is being held to celebrate Volunteers’ Week and to promote the many benefits of volunteering.
The event will provide individuals interested in volunteering with the opportunity to talk directly to local charities and community and voluntary organisations about their voluntary roles.
There will also be the opportunity to join workshops discussing what being a volunteer actually involves, as well as hearing about all the benefits volunteering can bring to you and your community.
York CVS is organising the fair, with support from sexual harm prevention charity re:shape.
There is no need to book, people can drop-in on the day. For more information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/volunteering-fair-tickets-57401509460