STATION Road is partially blocked following an accident near York Station, that is causing delays to the surrounding areas.
North Yorkshire Police said that they are currently at the scene, involving a collision between a car and a cyclist.
The cyclist has suffered a suspected broken arm.
The force said: "Motorists may wish to use alternative routes whilst the incident is cleared."
In a tweet, York Travel said: "Reports of an accident near York Station, delays in both directions."
More to follow.
