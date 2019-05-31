A YOUNG boy who was flown to hospital after falling from a rollercoaster at Lightwater Valley theme park is now in a critical condition.

The incident occurred at around 11.30am on Thursday involving a boy, who police have now confirmed is seven, on the Twister rollercoaster at the theme park near Ripon.

North Yorkshire Police said: “The boy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with head injuries following the incident where he currently remains. However, his condition is now described as critical.

“Although this is a joint investigation by North Yorkshire Police and The Health and Safety Executive, the HSE currently has primacy.”

Lightwater Valley have released a statement today, saying: "We have been informed by North Yorkshire Police that the medical condition of the child involved in the incident at the park yesterday has deteriorated overnight and he is now in a critical condition.

"We are devastated by this news and our thoughts are with the family. While the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation is continuing, we will support them and be guided by their advice."