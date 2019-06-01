GRADUATE fine arts students will display their work in a combination of genre and materials including spoken word, music and performance art at the York St John University next month.
"Crossing the Line" by Navigators, students studying for a fine art MA, is a mid-year exhibition after they have completed a course on the role of drawing.
The exhibition runs from June 5 to Jun 11 with a diverse range of work focusing on social and environmental issues, the underfunding of special educational needs and disabilities in the UK and the state of Planet Earth.