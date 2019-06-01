A FUN-PACKED day of events at a York club has raised hundreds of pounds for a local charitable foundation.

The Three Bears Foundation and York Cricket Club hosted a ‘Purple Day’ at York Sports Club, in Shipton Road. A cricket match between York Cricket Club’s first team and Harrogate Cricket Club’s first team got proceedings underway. Later in the day there was an afternoon tea, a teddy bears’ picnic and a raffle, which was followed by a quiz in the evening.

The events are hoped to have raised more than £1,000 for the foundation, which was set up in March last year in memory of Jane Burn from York by her husband Mark and their son Chris.

Mark said: “The support from both York Cricket Club and York Sports Club has been absolutely fantastic over the last 13 months with all the players and supporters buying into Purple Day. I believe so many more are now aware of the issues.”

He described the afternoon tea as “superb” and evening quiz as “great fun.”

The cricket, which also included a match between York Cricket Club’s third team and Dunnington Cricket Club’s second team, attracted a strong crowd, with about 200 spectators watching the action. Around 50 people attended the afternoon tea and raffle, and a similar number attended the quiz later in the day.

The foundation is planning a number of other fundraising events later this year.

Meanwhile, a new beer has been brewed by the Old Mill Brewery in Snaith, near Goole, with the help of Yorkshire County Cricket Club player Jack Leaning, and it will raise money for the foundation.

The ale is called Jack’s Batch 34, which is his squad number.

Jack said: “I’m really pleased to finally get the brew finished, we have spent many hours trying to get the recipe right.

“It is also great to be able to promote a charity very close to my heart in the Three Bear’s Foundation by donating 5p for every pint sold to them. This will help further raise awareness of the amazing work that has been carried out by Mark and Chris Burn as well as a number of others.”

Mark and Chris formed the foundation after Jane died from pancreatic cancer in late 2017.

“Chris and his friends wanted to do something meaningful, so 10 of them decided to run the marathon in New York in Jane’s memory and to raise funds, from which the idea of building it into a permanent foundation for the future was developed,” Mark explained.

Since it was established, the foundation has raised funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK and it is aiming to team up with the York NHS Oncology Department and York Against Cancer to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer and support their work. The foundation’s name is based upon Jane’s nickname for Chris as a child, “Chrissy Bear.”

The nickname spread, and the family to many were known as “The Three Bears.”