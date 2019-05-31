At last Theresa May has finally decided to go. The leader of the York Conservative council group, Cllr Paul Doughty, paid tribute to her saying he now wants a leader who can unite the party (The Press, May 25). If only the local Tories had listened to me when I tried to do the same they would have won five council seats and be where the Greens are today, in power.

The electorate’s cull does, however, mean Cllr Doughty can be safe in the knowledge he has the full backing of his fellow Conservative councillor.