THREE pipers and a drummer from York will be performing on stage with Rod Stewart when he plays at the racecourse tomorrow night.

Pipers Laura Simpson, Karen Hayes and Brandon Brighton will join drummer Joe Lancaster in providing the warm-up for the veteran singer and will join him on one of his songs.

They are members of The City Of York Pipe Band, and Pipe Major, Laura, of Rawcliffe, said: "I always wanted to see him to be fair, so this is a great chance to do that up close and personal. The band is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and this has been a fabulous addition to the celebrations.

"We enjoy a variety of gigs, from summer fayres to remembrance day parades and Christmas shows and have played for Richard Branson and Eddie Reader before and we are so excited to enjoy the show tomorrow."

As The Press previously reported, special pop-up venue is being built on York Racecourse for the singer-songwriter’s concert on Saturday, June 1, the latest stop on his mammoth UK tour.

Peter Taylor, of live music promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “This is Rod Stewart’s biggest ever UK tour and the York Racecourse date is the biggest show of the tour.

“There will be around 30,000 people, all having the most fantastic night and we can’t wait to see it.

“As this isn’t your typical concert venue, we have had crews on site since last weekend creating a purpose-built arena bigger than any other UK concert area, so it really is going to be a spectacular night.”

Rod is currently touring in support of his 30th studio album, Blood Red Roses, which was released in September 2018, almost 50 years to the day of the signing of his first solo recording contract.

Gates open at 5pm on the day, with the VIP gates at 4pm. The show is expected to start at 7pm.

Tickets are still available at livenation.co.uk

TheCity Of York Pipe Band meet on Wednesdays from 7pm-10pm at Huntington Memorial Hall.

