I would like to make your readers aware of the Invasive Alien Species Order 2019. At the end of October the Government intends to make it illegal for vets and rescue organisations to rehabilitate and release grey squirrels. If this should become law, these unfortunate animals will either be turned away or euthanised.

To deny these animals help when they need it is downright cruel. Grey squirrels are already persecuted by so-called conservationists who are allowed to cull them en masse.