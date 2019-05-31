I would like to make your readers aware of the Invasive Alien Species Order 2019. At the end of October the Government intends to make it illegal for vets and rescue organisations to rehabilitate and release grey squirrels. If this should become law, these unfortunate animals will either be turned away or euthanised.
To deny these animals help when they need it is downright cruel. Grey squirrels are already persecuted by so-called conservationists who are allowed to cull them en masse.
There is a lot of hypocrisy, prejudice and flawed science surrounding the grey squirrel. They were introduced to the UK in the mid 19th century.
The reds we have now are reintroduced from Scandinavia and the biggest killers of both reds (and greys) are road traffic accidents and loss of habitat, both of which are the fault of humans and not the unfortunate grey.
Reds prefer coniferous woods, greys prefer deciduous, and both habitats are being wiped out due to our indiscriminate building. As for squirrel pox - yes, red squirrels are susceptible to it, but there is evidence that they are building up immunity.
There is a petition - available at bit.ly/SquirrelPetition - which aims to make grey squirrel rescue exempt from the Order.
I urge readers who are concerned about the future treatment of these animals to sign it.
Tracy Battensby,
Leasmires Avenue,
Easingwold