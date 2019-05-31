CO-OP York has urged local good causes to apply for a share of its community fund.
Applications are now open for the national supermarket chain’s Local Community Fund, which has supported 430 causes in the city of York over the past two years.
The fund supports organisations that make a difference by protecting and improving community spaces, helping people reach their full potential by developing skills or promoting health and wellbeing.
The average payout to projects of this kind over the last year has been almost £5,000.
Co-Op members receive a five per cent reward, with another one per cent going to local causes, when they buy own-brand items and have a say in how money is allocated.
Applications close on June 16. To find out if your project is eligible and apply visit coop.co.uk/causes