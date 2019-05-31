A SEVEN-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Ryedale.
North Yorkshire Police said the collision happened at 6.15pm yesterday (May 30) on Church Street in Norton.
A spokesperson for the force explained: "A blue BMW 3-Series travelling towards Commercial Street from the direction of the railway level crossing collided with a child using the pedestrian crossing outside the Derwent Swimming Pool.
"The pedestrian casualty, a seven-year-old boy from the Norton area was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by land ambulance with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition."
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who saw the car in the moments before the crash, or the collision itself to contact them. The force is particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have captured dash cam footage of the crash.
Anyone with any information which could assist officers with their investigation is asked to call 101 and ask to speak to Traffic Constable Will Lane, or email will.lane@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Quote reference 12190097435.
