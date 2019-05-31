THE Chief Constable of Humberside Police has signed a contract extension following the force's "substantial progress" while he has been in the post.

Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Keith Hunter has extended Lee Freeman's contract for a further two years to June 2024.

This follows the recent HM Inspectorate report where the force was rated ‘Good’ across all areas of inspection for the first time in its history.

Mr Freeman also recently completed a successful three-month secondment as interim Chief Constable at Cleveland Police on the recommendation of the College of Policing.

Mr Hunter said: “When I appointed Lee Freeman as Chief Constable in 2017 I set him a challenging goal to turn around the performance of the force, which for many years had been seen as failing, and raise the morale of his officers and staff which was at a considerably low point.

“On behalf of the public in East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire, my role is to hold the Chief Constable to account for performance, and I have been delighted with the substantial progress made under Lee’s leadership. The recent HMICFRS Assessment also clearly shows the achievements made and that there is potential to improve even further due to the changes instituted by Lee and his team.

Mr Freeman commented: “I am delighted to agree a contract extension as Chief Constable and look forward to ensuring the recent improvements that my staff and officers have recently delivered continues.”