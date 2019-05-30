THE Grand Opera House is seeking to bring a little more sunshine to the upcoming run of Little Miss Sunshine in York from Tuesday to Saturday.

The Cumberland Street theatre is offering 14 to 26 year olds the chance to see the road musical on its European premiere tour for £10 plus a free drink. All they need to do is mention Sunshine10 when booking to receive this offer on 0844 871 3024 or at atgtickets.com/shows/little-miss-sunshine/grand-opera-house-york/.