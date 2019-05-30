AN 83-YEAR-OLD motorist has died in a crash on a North Yorkshire road.

North Yorkshire Police said the man was driving an MG car which collided with a white Volkswagen van at 11.45am today near Northdale Nurseries in Yafforth Road, Northallerton.

The MG driver was taken by ambulance to James Cook Hospital by road ambulance but died in hospital.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw either vehicle in the moments before the collision, or the collision itself, to contact them and are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have captured dash cam footage of the incident, said a spokeswoman.

Anyone with information should call 101 and ask to speak to Traffic Constable Martin Recchia or email Martin.Recchia@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference NYP-30052019-0159.