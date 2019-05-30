PLANS for a new bridge over the river Foss, a multi-storey car park and apartments overlooking Clifford’s Tower have been updated before a planning application is submitted.

City of York Council is inviting residents to have their say on development proposals for the Castle Gateway site.

As part of the scheme, the Castle Car Park would be turned into a new public space where people could sit, relax, eat, drink and attend events around Clifford’s Tower and the Eye of York.

The former Castle Mills car park on Piccadilly would become an apartment block with stores on the ground floor and balconies looking on to the river and Clifford’s Tower. A pedestrian and cycle bridge would be built across the Foss to link the two areas.

As part of the proposals Spark: York would also be replaced with a permanent complex of small shops and small businesses once Spark’s tenancy ends in June 2020.

And a four-storey car park could be built on St George’s Field to replace the lost parking spaces.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance, said: “This is the first stage of a masterplan which will put family-friendly public spaces, better transport links and places for York businesses to grow at the heart of the Castle Gateway.

“The plan is built on genuine and extensive public engagement, bringing together the diverse range of views and aspirations for such an important part of our city.

“This engagement will continue throughout the process, so please come along to the events or join the conversation online to keep shaping places which make York and even better to place to live, work and relax.”

The new multi-storey car park would be funded by the apartments to be built on Piccadilly and a spokesman for the council said moving the spaces from Castle car park to St George’s Field, the number of journeys on the inner ring road would be reduced.

It would have 370 spaces and 25 coach parking bays, with access to the multi storey at first floor level so it could still be used if the area is flooded.

The latest designs would see the structure made from natural materials like timber and green walls.

Another part of the scheme could see the rear of the Coppergate Centre extended over the Fenwick servicing yard - with restaurants on the ground floor and flats above.

A new entrance hall and extension could also be built at the Castle Museum, if the venue secures Heritage Lottery Funding bids.

The Castle Gateway plans have been revised in response to suggestions from residents during a public consultation.

There are two further drop-in sessions schedule where people can take a look at the plans in more detail - on Saturday from 11am to 2pm at Spark:York and on Wednesday, June 5, from 3pm to 7pm at Friends Meeting House, Friargate.

The first planning applications are due to be submitted during the next two months.