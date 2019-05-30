Sewerby Squirrels, sessions for under-fives and their families, will continue throughout June.

The sessions, held at Sewerby Hall, take place in the Orangery every Monday from 10-11.30am.

All sessions feature themed activities, based on seasonal events, Edwardian life and displays at the hall.

A 'beach explorers' session is on June 3, the theme on June 10 will be Edwardian cleaning, June 17 offers garden crafts and on June 24, the theme is 'history explorers'.

Each session includes books to read, a sensory area and a quiet corner.

Sessions are included in the admission price. For full details see sewerbyhall.co.uk