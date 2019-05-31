RESIDENTS have entered a fresh round of their battle against plans to build a huge food waste plant on the outskirts of a North Yorkshire village.

Campaigners in Tollerton, near Easingwold, say they are in ‘full fighting mode’ after Galtres Energy appealed against refusal of planning permission for the anaerobic digester plant off Sykes Lane, where 90,000 tonnes of food waste would be converted each year into fertiliser and energy for the National Grid.

The Tollerton Action Group (TAG) said the appeal against a planning decision by North Yorkshire County Council would be considered by the Planning Inspectorate and it hoped hundreds of letters of objection would be submitted.

A spokeswoman said the plant would stand at the height of four double-decker buses, with a gas flame emerging from it at an even greater height.

“The plant will be lit 24/7 and will not only be visible from the A19 but as far away as Sutton Bank and will be a blight to all who live and work in the surrounding area,” she said.

“TAG is not against this renewable source of energy as, when in an appropriate size or location, it is an efficient and clean process.

“The proposed plant, however, will be on an industrial scale and built on grade 3 agricultural land.

“The proposal of bringing into the village 90,000 tonnes per annum of food waste and taking out the resulting digestate makes this process no longer an environmentally, nor clean, source of energy and is a mockery of the Government commitments to sustainability.”

She said food waste should be recycled near to its source, not transported on an already congested road network and bringing polluting diesel lorries into a tranquil rural area.

She said the proposed plant was just 200 metres from beautiful fishing ponds, opposite a caravan park loved by many happy visitors and less than half a mile from the village, where there was a thriving local shop, village hall and two pubs.

She said there were worries over foul odours, increased noise, traffic and health and safety problems.

A spokesman for the applicants said, after the planning refusal earlier this year, that the proposal had been portrayed inaccurately by council officers, and the applicant felt it had been ‘commercially disadvantaged by the failure of what is supposed to be a fair, democratic process’.

A report to the committee said then that as well as 160 letters of objection, 11 letters of support had been received, saying the plant would provide employment in a rural area and would be sustainable, providing fertiliser for local farms.