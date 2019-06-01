I was not surprised when, a year ago, my local chippie was named the best in the country.

Millers in Haxby, where I occasionally stop to pick up fish and chips after work, bagged the title at the National Fish & Chip Awards, known in the trade as the ‘oscars’ of the industry.

‘Well deserved’, I thought, as we have not been disappointed in the decade that we have been buying their take-aways.

Servings are not only made over-the-counter. The family-run business, situated on the village’s pretty main street, has its own restaurant. We had been planning to go for many years, in particular since a refurbishment two years ago, and finally got around to it.

We were shown to a table for two in the front section of the restaurant, which last year expanded into a former office area at the rear.

Decorated in cream and gold hues, the eaterie has a fresh, airy feel. Wooden tongue and groove panelling, wooden tables and a small window looking out on a flowering wisteria add to the bright, slightly rustic look. I liked the little touches, such as a ceiling mobile made from fish knives.

Soft lounge-style music played in the background.

On the table sat a mini watering can containing plastic sprigs of lavender. That’s my only criticism – fresh flowers on a table are so much nicer.

The varied menu of ocean fare included Whitby wholetail scampi, salt and pepper squid, homemade battered fish cake, and, of course, cod and haddock.

I couldn’t decide between the latter - which is available in ‘jumbo’ or regular size - or prime fillet of plaice.

I opted for haddock – regular (£10), as the word jumbo had me imagining shark proportions – while my husband Andrew chose Whitby wholetail scampi £10. He couldn’t resist one of the ‘posh sides’ - the seafood basket of prawns, salt and pepper squid, calamari rings and cod bites (£4).

Other sides included mozzarella sticks, squid and scampi.

‘All our mains are served with unlimited chips’ the menu declared. “When you have eaten your chips, if you want more just ask,” explained our attentive waiter, Jon.

Ten minutes later, as my meal was placed before me, I knew there was no way I would need any more chips - there was a decent amount on my plate.

My fish was tender, moist and tasty, with a lovely crisp batter. I’d chosen a side of mushy peas, which were served in pint-sized pan. A slice of lemon topped it off.

Millers has official accreditation from the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), with its fish being sourced from a sustainable wild-catch fishery. They are, Jon told us, able to tell customers where and when the seafood on their plates was caught and from what fishing boat it came.

“Your fish came from the cold waters off Norway, which add to its fresh taste,” he said.

Jon gestured to a fish hook clipped on his shirt collar. “Our fish is line-caught, on individual hooks just like this,” he said.

Andrew said his scampi - served with chips and his side of homemade tartare sauce - was “delicious.” He enjoyed the “peppery taste” of the squid in the seafood basket.

He ordered two slices of bread and butter, and to drink we asked for plain water, receiving a large, full carafe, with two pretty glasses. We could have had beer, lager, wine or soft drinks.

By now, the restaurant was busy. From his vantage point, Andrew could see out to the take-away, which was also doing a roaring trade.

The Miller family has been in the fish and chip business for more than 75 years and through four generations. Joe Miller opened the first family fish and chip shop during the Second World War. The family has run the Haxby shop for more than 50 years, first by Joe’s son Jim, who had a string of fish and chip shops across Yorkshire.

For the past 30 years Jim’s son David has been at the helm, now running the shop with son Nick.

It is easy to see why Millers scooped a prestigious national award. The accolade is one of many, some of which are framed in the restaurant, including The Press Family Business of the Year award for 2018.

The menu features options for children, a senior special and a ‘lite bite’ - a small portion of fish an chips with less than 500 calories.

As we ate, Jon passed by and asked how everything was. “Lovely,” we replied in unision.

Despite feeling full, we decided we had room for pudding. There were three choices. Andrew picked the coppa pistachio & creama (£5), a custard gelato swirled with chocolate and pistachio gelato topped with praline pistachios. “I can really taste the custard,” he said.

Unfortunately, due to demand, the restaurant had run out of my choice of flute limoncello (£5).

We would normally round off a meal with tea and coffee but time was ticking on and we suddenly realised that the restaurant was ten minutes from closing, at 8pm, so we gave it a miss.

Before leaving I popped to the lavatory. It may seem odd to mention such an event, but this room too is award-winning, bagging the Best WC title in last year’s Chippy Chat & Fast Food Golden Chip Awards.

Thoughtfully decorated, there’s even a scented candle burning in the loo.

Our bill came to a very reasonable £31. Eating in is something we will certainly do again.

Millers, 55 The Village, Haxby, York YO32 2JE

W: millershaxby.com

T: 01904 769169

Food: Very good 4.5/5

Ambience: Relaxed 4

Service: Friendly and efficient 4.5/5

Value: Good 4/5