Friday night is...rock'n'roll night

The Solid Gold Rock'n'Roll Show, Grand Opera House, York, Saturday, 7.30pm

THE Solid Gold Rock'n'Roll Show celebrates Marty Wilde's 80th birthday in the company of Charlie Gracie, Mike Berry, The Wildcats and special guest Little Miss Sixties, Nancy Ann Lee.

American rock'n'roll pioneer Charlie Grace has stepped in to replace the indisposed Eden Kane, who is recovering well after undergoing emergency heart surgery. Gracie's 1957 single Butterfly flew to the top of the American and British charts. Further hits followed with I Love You So Much It Hurts and Cool Baby.

Festival of the weekend No 1

Eboracum Roman Festival, Yorkshire Museum and Museum Gardens, York, Saturday and Sunday

THE Legions of Rome return to invade the ancient city of York for this annual celebration of Eboracum.

The sights, sounds and smells of Roman Eboracum come to life in the Museum Gardens with a Roman living history camp, an archaeological zone, talks, lectures and tours. In the Roman Parades on both days, the Roman Emperor, six Roman Legions and Roman civilians will be march through the city streets.

Festival of the weekend No 2

City of York Folk Weekend, Black Swan Inn, Peasholme Green, York, tonight to Sunday

THE annual City Of York Folk Weekend promises three nights and two days of live music, all for free.

The full programme for the Marquee concert stage, Rolling Folk Club, musicians' sessions, singarounds, Japanese drumming, indoor concerts, poems and pints hour and workshops can be found at blackswanfolkclub.org.uk/folkweekend19/.

Among the highlights will be John Watterson in An Evening Without Jake Thackray tonight, Boss Caine and the Tengu Taiko Drummers in a gathering of 45 acts.

Under starter's orders gig of the weekend

Rod Stewart, York Racecourse, Saturday, 7pm

NOT to be confused with York Racecourse's three raceday concerts this summer by Busted, Tears For Fears and James Arthur, this is a stand-alone show on the Knavesmire course.

There is a possibility of showers but the temperature will be mild, maybe 21 degrees C, as 30,000 gather for 74-year-old Sir Rod's performance on a specially erected pop-up stage with banks of seating galore.

Gates open at 5pm; entertainment starts at 7pm; first on will be Celtic-folk and Americana band Johnny Mac and The Faithful, Sir Rod's personal pick.

Anything could happen...and probably will

Paul Merton's Impro Chums, Grand Opera House, York, Saturday, 8pm

ROD Stewart is not the only show in town on Saturday night. Paul Merton will be rounding up his chums Lee Simpson, Richard Vranch, Suki Webster, Mike McShane and accompanist Kirsty Newton for an evening of fast-moving improvised comedy and ad-libbing at the GOH.

Dial M for Merton and the unpredictable humour will flow.

Just room to mention something else...

North Yorkshire Open Studios, Saturday and Sunday, then June 8 and 9, 10am to 5pm each day.

ARTISTS across North Yorkshire, from Skipton to Scarborough, invite you to see the creative process at first hand, from initial inspiration to completed work. For full details, go to nyos.org.uk.