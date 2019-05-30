A YORK care home has invited members of the local community to become 'Dementia Friends'.

The Beaumont care home, in Stamford Bridge, is offering training sessions on Tuesday, June 25.

These information sessions are run by volunteers, trained and supported by Alzheimer’s Society.

They give people the chance to learn what it is like to live with dementia and then turn their understanding into action.

The June session starts at 6pm, however if you are unable to make it on the day, general manager Victoria Edward said “our doors are always open”.

If you wish to attend, it is advisable to contact the home first.