TEMPERATURES are set to rise as high as 21C in York and North Yorkshire today and 22C tomorrow, amid increasingly humid conditions.

Sunshine is also expected tomorrow morning and this evening, following a mostly cloudy day today.

But that's as close as the region is likely to get to a widely publicised weekend heatwave in London, where periods of sunshine and a maximum of 27C is forecast tomorrow - higher than cities such as Rome, Nice and Barcelona.

Weather forecasters say there is a chance of rain or showers later tomorrow in York - when Rod Stewart is set to sing to 30,000 people on Knavesmire- and heavier bursts of thundery rain are possible in the region on Sunday, when temperatures will rise to a maximum of about 21C.

Monday should be sunnier but also fresher, with maximum temperatures set to dip to 18C and a risk of showers, and showery weather is then expected for much of the rest of next week.

Summer is eventually expected to arrive in York as we head towards the middle of June, when there are signs of warmer and sunnier weather.