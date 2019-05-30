YORK Late Music will play host to two concerts on Saturday at the Unitarian Chapel, St Saviourgate, York.
Lesley Schatzberger, clarinet, Alan George, viola, and Shelagh Sutherland, piano, will perform William Sweeney's 1982 composition Trio for clarinet, viola and piano, a new work by Steve Crowther and Mozart's Kegelstatt Trio.
This will be followed by the Bingham String Quartet's Aspects Of Eno Part 1 – Obscure Records concert. The 7.30pm programme comprises Erik Satie's Gnossiene *1, arranged by Steve Bingham; the first performance of David Lancaster Vestigium; Steve Reich's Different Trains; Rowan Alfred's Crash; Brian Eno's Music For Airports Part 1, arranged by David Lancaster, and Michael Nyman's A Suite of Film Pieces.
Clarinettist Lesley Schatzberger
"1970s' rock musician Brian Eno took the remarkable step of persuading his record company to let him have a record company of his own," recalls Late Music administrator Steve Crowther. "Obscure Records released ten albums, all curated by Eno himself, centred on the English Experimental School and New York Minimalism. The Bingham String Quartet pay tribute to this by setting an arrangement of one of Eno’s best-known pieces alongside works by composers associated with Obscure Records."
Bingham will give a pre-concert talk at 6.45pm, with a free glass of wine or juice included. Concert tickets will be on sale on the door.