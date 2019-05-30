BIFFY Clyro will play their only British mainland live date this summer at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on June 14.

The Scottish rock trio will head to the East Coast for an exclusive warm-up show before headlining the Isle of Wight, Deichbrand, Lollapalooza and Indiependence festivals across Europe.

This month's gig will mark Biffy Clyro's return to the Yorkshire outdoors after headlining Leeds Festival at Bramham Park last summer.

Peter Taylor, of promoters Cuffe and Taylor , says: "Biffy Clyro are one of the biggest rock bands in the world. Fans have been asking us for some time to bring them to Scarborough and we are delighted to be doing that. This is quite simply going to be one of the best gigs ever to be staged at Scarborough OAT and we would advise fans to get their tickets now.”

Last week, Biffy Clyro released their self-penned 17-song soundtrack for Jamie Adams's film Balance, Not Symmetry, whose premiere screening will be at the Edinburgh International Film Festival on June 23. The album is available to download and stream now and will be out on vinyl on July 26, the same day as the film opens nationwide.

Childhood Ayrshire friends Simon Neil, James Johnston and Ben Johnston have recorded such previous albums as 2007's Puzzle, 2009's Only Revolution, 2013's chart-topping Opposites and 2016's gold-selling number one Ellipsis.

Tickets are on sale at scarboroughopenairtheatre.com, in person from the Burniston Road box office or the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau, or on 01723 818111 and 01723 383636.