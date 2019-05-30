A six-year-old boy has fallen from a rollercoaster at the Lightwater Valley theme park, near Ripon in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened around 11.30am and that the boy has been taken to hospital.

In a statement, the force said: "We were called to reports of a medical incident involving a child at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon at 11.30am today.

"The child, a six-year-old boy, who was conscious when officers arrived at the scene, has been taken to hospital. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

"The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been notified.

"Officers remain at the scene."

Not what I expected to see at Lightwater Valley. Child fell from a ride apparently and we’d just been on it an hour before 😱 hope he’s ok. #lightwatervalley pic.twitter.com/qakSSILC5N — Emma Rowland (@RowlandBird) May 30, 2019



Eyewitnesses describe a child fall from the theme park's Twister rollercoaster at around 12 pm on Thursday, May 30.





The Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended.

On the theme park's website, the ride is described as a "fun-packed experience for all the family, with passengers boarding a strange waltzer-shaped ride car and heading on an epic ascent to the treetops.

"The track is full of seriously tight turns, giving riders the impression that they might not make it around the next corner, with the threat of plummeting into the treetops being a constant source of tension for parents (and amusement for the kids), with serious amounts of anticipation, tight turns, and swift drops, watch out for the ride cars unhooking on the lower level as the spinning steps up a gear."

Passengers must be over 1.5 metres to ride unaccompanied and over 1.2m to be accompanied by an adult.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Police were called to reports of a medical incident involving a child at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon at 11.30am today.

"The child, a 6-year-old boy, who was conscious when officers arrived at the scene, has been taken to hospital. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

"The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been notified."

Lightwater Valley said in a statement: "We can confirm that following an incident on one of our rides this morning, a child is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

"Emergency services have confirmed the child was conscious when they arrived at the scene and his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

"The ride remains closed at the current time but the rest of the park is still open.

"We will issue an update as soon as we have any more information."

Ripon Cathedral tweeted: "Our thoughts are with all those involved in the incident at nearby Lightwater Valley. We pray for a swift recovery for the six-year-old."