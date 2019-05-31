YORK'S former Lord Mayor rounded off his year in the role by teeing off at the annual Lord Mayor's charity golf day.
Pike Hills golf club, at Askham Bryan, was the setting for the fundraising event, hosted by Cllr Keith Orrell and sponsored once again by Vantage Toyota York.
The winning team came from local business Fulprint, with a score of 92.
The day raised £5,555.00 for Cllr Orrell's chosen charities, MySight York, York Music Hub and The Island.
He was pleased that such a large amount had been raised and said: "I was delighted to be able to play this year with all the other golfers who support the event year on year, although we could have played better!
"I would like to express my thanks to all the golfers and sponsors, Pike Hills, for its wonderful hospitality and the volunteers who work tirelessly every year to make the event happen."
Co-organiser Graham Bradbury confirmed the date for next year's event as April 24.