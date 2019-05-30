WORK has started on the construction of Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre in the car park below Clifford’s Tower.
The pop-up theatre is returning to the site for the second year running after its runaway success last year, when it attracted a total audience of about 78,000 people.
Thousands more visited the Shakespearean village built outside the 660-seat theatre.
Last autumn, City of York Council approved the theatre’s return to the Castle Car Park for both this year and 2020.
The four plays to be performed this year are Hamlet, Henry V, The Tempest and Twelfth Night, which relate to the themes of revenge, heroism, magic and mischief, said James Cundall, CEO of international theatre company, Lunchbox Theatrical Productions, which is behind the theatre.
They will be performed in repertory by two companies of actors from June 25 until September 1.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment