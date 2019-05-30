ROD Stewart fans can twist the night away when the crooner heads to York this weekend.

A special pop-up venue is being built on York Racecourse for the singer-songwriter’s concert on Saturday, June 1, the latest stop on his mammoth UK tour.

Peter Taylor, of live music promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “This is Rod Stewart’s biggest ever UK tour and the York Racecourse date is the biggest show of the tour.

“There will be around 30,000 people, all having the most fantastic night and we can’t wait to see it.

“As this isn’t your typical concert venue, we have had crews on site since last weekend creating a purpose-built arena bigger than any other UK concert area, so it really is going to be a spectacular night.”

Rod is currently touring in support of his 30th studio album, Blood Red Roses, which was released in September 2018, almost 50 years to the day of the signing of his first solo recording contract.

The album reached the number one spot on the UK charts – Stewart’s seventh album to do so – and has been a hit all round the world.

It features a mix of new compositions and covers.

The specially built venue is a short distance to the west of the Racecourse’s clock tower entrance.

A one-way system will be in place and concert-goers should follow the yellow event signage. It is advisable to book car parking spaces in advance.

For a full list of dos and don’ts for the evening and facilities information visit cuffeandtaylor.com/rodstewartfaqs

Gates open at 5pm on the day, with the VIP gates at 4pm. The show is expected to start at 7pm.

Tickets are still available at livenation.co.uk