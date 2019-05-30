As a lifelong cyclist and motorcyclist I think I am in a good position to comment on the condition of the roads in York and North Yorkshire, and the only word to describe them is appalling.
However this is not the case in other regions of the country.
On a recent trip I travelled through the Peak District and the length of Wales, then through Somerset, Devon and Cornwall, using mainly B roads which were all in excellent condition.
So why is it that the people of York and North Yorkshire have seen a massive deterioration in the condition of our roads. Where has the money gone ?
In York we have seen a new council elected, so could I inform them that the third coat of paint around the potholes on Boroughbridge Road is now wearing away.
Perhaps to save paint some new tarmac might be a better way to replace the 35-year-old surface?
Trevor Scott,
Boroughbridge Road, York