I am writing about the Euros. No, not the small problem of Brexit that we are all exhausted with, but the real serious business of Eurovision.
Did you watch the glamour, the spectacle, and notice the way the united countries of Europe enthuse and rally to support each other?
Is it time to leave this Euro extravaganza that we once loved, I ask?
Michael Rice sang with passion and enthusiasm. Hey, neighbours and fellow Europeans, where were the points?
Nowhere to be seen. It’s as if there is a hidden agenda against good old Britannia. Surely not?
So do we really want to suffer this degradation and dangle like a ‘puppet on a string’? (Sandie Shaw). Or are we at the point of ‘making your mind up’ (Bucks Fizz) and leaving with some dignity after singing our last song?
I’m sure we can negotiate our own arrangements, musical or otherwise.
Mark Nuttall,
King Rudding Close,
Riccall