I enjoyed Megi Rychlikova’s column in which she laid into the proposal to name the Minster square after Queen Elizabeth II (Queen out of place on Minster square, The Press, May 25). She showed a lively and republican spirit.

Instead of naming the square after the present queen, it could simply be called Queen’s square. Then it would refer to any queen you like. It would also provide a partner for King’s square, which is not far away. At present York does not have a Queen’s square.