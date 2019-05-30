I enjoyed Megi Rychlikova’s column in which she laid into the proposal to name the Minster square after Queen Elizabeth II (Queen out of place on Minster square, The Press, May 25). She showed a lively and republican spirit.
Instead of naming the square after the present queen, it could simply be called Queen’s square. Then it would refer to any queen you like. It would also provide a partner for King’s square, which is not far away. At present York does not have a Queen’s square.
Alternatively, the place could be called Megi’s Square. This would provide a puzzle for future historians, who would wonder how York came to have a square with a Czech name.
David Martin, Acomb, York
... or how about Guy Fawkes Square?
I agree with Megi Rychlikova that the proposed square outside the Minster should not be named after the Queen but after a historical figure of local significance.
For me the front runner should be Guy Fawkes, who was born close by and is said to be the only person who went into Parliament and actually knew what he was doing.
Matthew Laverack,
Lord Mayors Walk,York