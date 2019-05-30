COMMUTERS are experiencing lengthy delays on the trains this morning after an incident at Leeds station.
There are reports that a tresspasser has meant that Northern, Transpennine Express, LNER and Cross Country trains have all been affected by the incident.
One commuter travelling in to York from Thirsk said: "Everything's delayed. It's proper gridlock at York apparently with no platforms available."
#LNERUpdate Due to trespassers on the railway at #Leeds some lines are blocked. Trains running through this station may be delayed.— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) May 30, 2019
Trains are still running between York and London but they may be subject to delay. ^ES— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) May 30, 2019
More as we get it.