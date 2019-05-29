AN ONLINE petition has been launched to reinstate post office services at a recently closed York branch.

As reported in The Press earlier this month, residents of Woodthorpe were appalled when their local post office ceased trading on May 13

Now, Lib Dem councillors for Dringhouses and Woodthorpe, Cllr Stephen Fenton, Cllr Ashley Mason and Cllr Paul Widdowson, have joined forces to launch an online petition to get it reopened as soon as possible.

Cllr Fenton said that residents were "understandably unhappy" about the closure and angry about the lack of communication from Post Office Ltd.

He said: "In terms of the petition, it's really to try to make it clear to Post Office Ltd that local residents really value these services and, for many, it is a lifeline, for example for collecting pensions and for the self-employed.

"As more and more suburban banks have shut, the post office's banking services were a real asset.

"Another issue is that people buy and sell things on the internet, so there was a lot of parcel traffic.

"Now people are having to travel for those services, which means more cars on the road, and that is the opposite of what we're trying to encourage.

"The loss of the service has highlighted the role it fulfilled.

"People feel very passionately about it, so we are encouraging them to sign our petition to reinforce the strength of feeling."

He also said he had personally written to the management team of a local store to see if they would be interested in hosting post office services in the future.

The nearest branches for residents now are some distance away, in Tadcaster Road in Dringhouses and Front Street in Acomb.

Residents only found out about the closure when a notice was posted on the shop's door and by word of mouth.

In a statement, published on the local Lib Dem website, Post Office Ltd said: "We are currently investigating the options available, which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.

"In exploring this, it is important that any future service is sustainable for the person operating the service and for Post Office Ltd.

"Future provision will reflect customer numbers and usage and we may take the opportunity to establish an alternative type of service.

"This may be a new style local branch, which runs alongside an established retail shop in newly refurbished premises and creates a more modern and convenient experience for customers."

Retailers and small business owners interested in running services and incorporating them into their business were urged to contact Post Office ltd on 0845 266 8790.

The councillors' petition to save Woodthorpe's post office services can be found at yorklibdems.org.uk/post_office_petition