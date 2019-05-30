LEGIONS of Roman soldiers will march on York again as the annual Eboracum Roman Festival returns.

Ancient Eboracum will be brought to life once again this weekend as the annual invasion comes to the historic Museum Gardens, where six legions and their families will be setting up a living history camp.

From Friday, there will be cookery, craft and weaponry demonstrations, lectures and Roman parades through the streets and the surrounding Roman ruins.

Youngsters can sign up for the Kids’ Army or discover the city’s Roman history through the treasures housed at the Yorkshire Museum.

These include a genuine Roman mosaic floor, the statue of Mars – the finest example of a Roman statue ever found in Britain – a marble head of Constantine and the tombstone of Lucius Duccius Rufinus, a standard bearer of the ninth legion.

Also on Friday, visitors can explore the original Eboracum fortress – which was built more than 1,900 years ago and established the centre of the city – as well as Roman graveyards, with a tour detailing Roman burial practices and what they thought about death and the afterlife.

New for 2019, this year’s festival will also host The John Hampshire Memorial Symposium, Romans in the North, in association with the Yorkshire Philosophical Society.

During this one-day event, there will be the opportunity to explore recent archaeological fieldwork, research and community projects, as well as listen to a range of expert speakers from York and beyond.

The festival, which runs from Friday until Sunday, June 2, is free, although certain events are ticketed.

A 20 per cent discount for the Yorkshire Museum is available on production of the festival leaflet.

Richard Saward, of York Museums Trust, said: “From in-depth expert talks, best-selling authors and archaeology zones to the popular Kids’ Army and children’s craft activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

Visit yorkshiremuseum.org.uk for full details and to buy tickets for Romans in the North and other ticketed events.