A SHOPPING centre on the outskirts of York is opening late tomorrow night.

On May 30, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet will launch their third late night shopping event, for one day only.

Opening hours will be extended from 9am to 10pm to make the most of deep discounts.

Centre Manager Mike Thomas said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing our hugely successful late night shopping event back to the centre this May.

"We can’t wait for our guests to explore the amazing discounts across our brands – it’s the perfect time to inject their summer wardrobes with some new season additions.”