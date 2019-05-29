RESEARCHERS from the University of York have warned that elephants are still under threat, despite a decline in poaching rates.

A team of scientists from York, the University of Freiburg and the Convention for the International Trade in Endangered Species, concluded that poaching rates in Africa peaked in 2011.

However, despite this, the continent’s elephant population will remain under threat if there is not continued action to tackle poverty, reduce corruption and decrease demand for ivory.

York biologist, Dr Colin Beale, said: “We are seeing a downturn in poaching, which is obviously positive news, but it is still above what we think is sustainable.

“The poaching rates seem to respond primarily to ivory prices in South-East Asia and we can’t hope to succeed without tackling demand in that region.”

Currently, elephants are in danger of being virtually wiped from the continent. It is estimated there are around 350,000 elephants left in Africa, but around 10-15,000 are killed each year by poachers.

Researchers say it is impossible to say if the 2017 ivory trade ban in China is having an impact yet, as ivory prices started to fall before the ban and may reflect a wider downturn in the Chinese economy.

Dr Beale said: "We need to reduce demand in Asia and improve livelihoods of people who are living with elephants in Africa.

"These are the two biggest targets to ensure the long-term survival of elephants.

"While we can't forget about anti-poaching and law enforcement, improving this alone will not solve the poaching problem."