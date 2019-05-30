A YORK optician has backed Walk to School Week by donating high-visibility vests to local schoolchildren.

Youngsters at Panda Preschool, Yearsley Grove Primary School and Headlands Primary School were all given the vests by Specsavers as part of a campaign to keep children safe while out and about.

The vests are intended to make it easier for motorists to spot them when their activities take them into the community or when they’re out on school trips, said a spokesman.

Deryck Watts, store director at Specsavers in York, said: “It can be difficult for teachers to keep track of a group of children when out on school trips and navigating busy roads.

“With this in mind, we wanted to help increase the safety of children in the area.”

Last week’s Walk to School campaign was intended to encourage walking to school as part of their daily routine.