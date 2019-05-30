AN appeal to raise money for potentially life-saving treatment for a youngster battling cancer is just over £22,000 away from its target.

Three-year-old Freddie Thompson, who lives in Ampleforth with his parents Philip and Emily and older brother Oscar, was diagnosed with an aggressive stage four neuroblastoma last year.

His family are now trying to raise £250,000 to send him for pioneering vaccine treatment in America, which could decrease his chances of a relapse.

Emily said: “Freddie has started his immunotherapy treatment in Leeds and the aim is to find any remaining cells that are resistant to chemotherapy, or too small to be picked up on scans.

“We have been completely overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone who has donated and the kindness of everyone who has organised an event to fundraise for Freddie. Never in a million years did we imagine we would get so close to our target in four months.

“There are still a lot of events to be held which will get us to our target and hopefully we can start a contingency fund if, heaven forbid, Freddie should relapse and require additional treatment.”

A community stall is being held at Hovingham market on Saturday, followed by an Up and Down Dale Tractor Run on Sunday, starting at Reagarth Farm, Nawton Road, Helmsley, at 9am. For details, phone Stephen Barr on 07855 221548.

For more information, find Freddie’s Fight on Facebook.