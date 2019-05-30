SCAREDY cats now think a York veterinary practice is the cat’s whiskers after its was given 'cat-friendly' status.
Minster Veterinary Practice has revamped facilities at its main, Salisbury Road hospital and its branch surgery at Tower Court, Clifton Moor, to help reduce stress for frightened felines brought in for treatment.
The calm and soothing new environments have earned recognition from the International Society of Feline Medicine, which works with vets around the world to provide information on the care of cats.
Improvements made at Minster Vets, Salisbury Road, have seen the creation of a cat-only waiting area, with a barrier to prevent cats becoming distressed or anxious around dogs.
Other improvements include blankets covered in a relaxing pheromone spray and cat-only consultations, while feline patients staying overnight will have specially raised beds.