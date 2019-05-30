YORK magistrates have allowed council housing officers to ban everyone from being in a city house for the maximum six months.

City of York Council first got a premises closure order for the property in Clifton on February 20.

The order was made on the ground that people in or associated with the house had been behaving in an anti-social way.

It has since been extended on at least one occasion.

The only person normally resident in the house, a 40-year-old woman, is currently in prison on remand.

She made no objection when the council applied for the order to be extended until August 19, by which time the property will have been closed for six months.

No property can be closed for more than six months under a premises closure order.

Victoria Waudby, for the council, told York Magistrates' Court that any items within the house were safe.

She said every window and every door had been shuttered and secured so that no-one could get in.