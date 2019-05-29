OLD Pacer trains that are being taken out of service by York-based Northern Rail could find a new use - as cafes, community spaces or even village halls.

After more than three decades of service, the Pacers are being phased out this year and replaced by a fleet of new and refurbished trains across the Northern network.

Now Rail Minister Andrew Jones has called for ideas on how they could be renovated so they can continue to serve communities.

Rail industry partners will launch a competition this summer offering community groups the opportunity to put forward plans to convert a Pacer into a new public space.

“An old Pacer could be transformed into a community space, a café or even a new village hall,” said a Department for Transport spokeswoman.

Mr Jones said the Pacers, which will be donated by rolling stock company Porterbrook, had been the ‘workhorses’ of the North’s rail network, but had outstayed their welcome.

“That is why they are being phased out completely to make way for new or fully-refurbished trains, improving journeys and creating space for 40,000 more passengers,” he said.

“Through this competition we can ensure that the Pacer can be transformed to serve a community near where it carried passengers in an entirely different way.

“What we need now are creative and exciting proposals from the public, alongside ideas from businesses keen to support this competition, as we say goodbye to Pacers on our railway.”

David Brown, managing director of Arriva Rail North, said its business Northern was introducing 101 new trains worth £500 million, with the first carrying customers this summer, and at the same time the Pacer trains would be retiring.

“Using a Pacer as a valued community space is a very fitting way to commemorate the service they have provided since they entered service a generation ago,” he added.

Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry said that replacing the Pacer trains provided an "exciting opportunity for our grassroots community groups across the North to bring people together through this competition".