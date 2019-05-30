YORK’S top judge has officially closed the court case of a man who was accused of shining a laser at the pilot of a police helicopter flying over York city centre.

Ian Simon Barker, 47, died after he was charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft.

Flowers and tributes from his family and friends were tied to a pole close to All Saints Church, Pavement, in the city centre.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

An inquest will be opened at a date to be decided.

Mr Barker was homeless for much of his life and his body was found at a house in Lower Ebor Street last month.

He was charged following an incident at about 2.45am on September 26.

The National Police Air Service helicopter was taking part in a search for a missing man when a laser pen was allegedly shone at it from Ouse Bridge.

Mr Barker appeared before York magistrates on April 20 when he gave no indication of his plea and his case was sent to York Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on May 7.

But he never appeared before the higher court.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were contacted in the early hours of April 25 with a report of the sudden death of a 47-year-old man at a property on Lower Ebor Street in York.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death, and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”

The court case was postponed so that the prosecution could confirm that Mr Barker was the deceased man.

On Thursday last week, Matthew Collins, for the prosecution, showed Judge Andrew Stubbs QC a coroner’s certificate.

The judge said this was sufficient evidence for him to close Mr Barker’s case on the grounds that the defendant was deceased.

The trial of a co-accused is expected to take place later this year.