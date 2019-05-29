AN international film company has descended on York to shoot scenes in the historic city centre.
The cast and crew of an upcoming Japanese detective movie were spotted outside St William's College with the Minster in the background.
And City of York Council has confirmed that a section of the walls will also be shut tomorrow, Thursday, for more filming work to take place.
The city walls will be closed between the Station Rise War Memorial and Micklegate Bar from 3pm until 7pm.
Filming has also been taking place in Museum Gardens today.
The crew are expected to be filming in the city all week. No further information about the film has been released.
BBC costume drama Gentleman Jack starring Suranne Jones, which was also partly filmed in York, is currently airing on Sunday nights.
The city was also the backdrop for scenes in the latest series of ITV show Victoria.