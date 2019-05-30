A RYEDALE school has been praised as “good” in a recent Ofsted report.

Sinnington Primary School , near Pickering, was visited by inspectors in March.

They said senior leaders and governors had successfully tackled the previous areas for improvement and as a result the overall effectiveness of the school is good.

Brian Stillings, lead inspector, said: “The head of school and governors have high expectations.

"Leaders have a secure understanding of what needs to be improved.

“The partnership with the Ryedale Federation is highly effective. Consequently, pupils, are making good progress in reading, writing and mathematics.”

He added: “Parents and carers are very positive about the work of the school and pupils feel happy and safe.”