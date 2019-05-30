A CONTRACT worker in Australia has to pay a bill of nearly £1,000 because he caused a crash that snapped a telegraph pole and left debris strewn across a road near York.

Robert Francis Wilson, 22, ran off from the scene near York Marina and was brought back by witnesses who held onto him until police arrived, said Martin Butterworth, prosecuting.

The crash on July 7 left two women in shock and one man slumped on the ground.

Wilson had been overtaking when he hit the other car and collided with the telegraph pole which broke in half.

Both cars were damaged and debris was strewn across the B1222 Naburn Lane.

A blood test taken at hospital gave a reading of 83 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.

Wilson, of Hartford Caravan Site, Hartford Bridge, near Bedlington north of Newcastle, and unemployed at the time of his crimes, did not attend York Magistrates Court.

His solicitor Peter Docherty said he had since the crash got contract work in Australia and asked for the case to be heard in his absence.

He entered guilty pleas on Wilson's behalf to charges of drink driving, careless driving and failure to stay at the scene.

Magistrates said they would have given Wilson a community punishment had he still been in the UK.

Instead they fined him £821 and ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and an £82 statutory surcharge.

They also banned him from driving for 16 months.

Mr Docherty said Wilson and another man were injured in the crash.

He had been under the speed limit as he overtook, but had hit a pothole and collided with the other vehicle.

The defence solicitor said: “He didn’t run off, he wandered off in a daze.”

Wilson had had head scans at hospital.