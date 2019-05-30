A GIRL from York has had her hair chopped off and donated it to charity.
Eight-year-old Elsie Bagley, of Almsford Road, Acomb, has had 12 inches of her hair cut off, which has been donated to The Little Princess Trust. She has also raised funds for the charity Kidney Care UK.
The Carr Junior School pupil had her hair cut at Rock the Barnet salon in Boroughbridge Road.
Elsie was inspired to raise money in honour of her stepfather Paul who has kidney failure. He has already had two kidney transplants and one liver transplant. He is now awaiting a match for a third kidney transplant.
His family are holding a number of fundraising events in order to raise funds for Kidney Care UK.
The family are appealing for donations of prizes for a raffle and quiz night. Altogether, they have raised more than £500 so far.
You can sponsor the familyat justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-linfoot