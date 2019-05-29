HAVE you got what it takes to be a zombie?

Immersive supernatural experience Zombie Infection, which takes place at historic locations around the country, is coming to York Dungeon this summer.

The company behind the experience is currently looking for York residents and budding performers to swell its ranks of the undead.

Recruitment sessions for The Dungeon – Tortured, Tormented & Trapped will be held on the June 13 at the dungeon on Clifford Street.

Roles are limited and applicants should apply via Facebook @ZombieInfection with a video explaining the reasons why you think you would make a good zombie.

Lucky applicants must be over 18 and will be paid £50 for a full evening’s hellraising.

They will learn SFX make-up, with a crash course on how to scare the living daylights out of the public, prior to the event.

The Zombie Infection experience features escape room elements to put your brain to the test and all participants get a choice of weapons to fight the undead army they will face.

The narrative reads like the synopsis of a horror film, with participants pitted against supposed former visitors who have been infected by a virus mutated by a global organisation specialising in bio protection.

These poor souls now have the taste for human flesh.

Zombie Infection takes place on selected dates in June, July, August and September.

Sessions start at 7pm, 8pm, 9pm and 10pm and last for 75 minutes.

Tickets for the experience can be purchased at zombieinfection.co.uk

Group bookings should contain no more than 16 people.

Applicants to play a zombie should not apply to York Dungeons directly, as the event is being run by Zombie Infection.