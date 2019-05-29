DRAX Group has formed a new partnership with two other energy companies to explore plans to develop cutting-edge carbon capture and storage technology in the Humber.

The Group, which owns Drax Power Station, near Selby, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, along with Equinor and National Grid Ventures, committing them to work together to assess the potential for constructing a large-scale carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS) network and a hydrogen production facility in the Humber, possibly in the mid-2020s.

This is the first significant action from industry since the UK Committee on Climate Change recently published its Net Zero report, which found that CCUS and hydrogen technology developed in regional industrial clusters is essential if Great Britain is going to achieve a ‘net zero’ carbon economy by 2050.

The partnership could lead to the Humber becoming the world’s first ‘net zero’ carbon region and home to a new ‘hydrogen economy.’

Commenting on the partnership, Will Gardiner, Drax Group CEO, said: “The Committee on Climate Change was clear – the UK needs both bioenergy with CCS and hydrogen production at scale by 2030 to achieve a ‘net zero’ carbon economy. This partnership is committed to meeting this challenge putting Great Britain at the heart of the global energy revolution.

“With Drax’s carbon negative power station, the Humber region could lead the world in new technologies that can deliver for the climate and the economy, helping to create a cleaner environment for future generations whilst creating new jobs and export opportunities for British businesses

“We’re excited to be working with National Grid Ventures and Equinor on this project - for decades the Humber has been a strategically important industrial cluster for the UK - it has the skills, industrial capability as well as offshore storage to transform itself into a cutting-edge low carbon hub.”

Alongside scaling up the bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS) pilot project at Drax Power Station, the three companies will also explore the potential development of large-scale hydrogen demonstrator within the Drax site, and the potential to build a hydrogen economy in the region.

Drax Power Station is already capturing a tonne of carbon dioxide a day from its BECCS project. If it is scaled up it could serve as the ‘anchor’ for a regional CCUS network capturing millions of tonnes of carbon each year from nearby industrial emitters.