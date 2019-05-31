A MAN has been jailed for attacking five police officers as they arrested him at his then home for domestic violence.

Tony Adams, 35, kicked and tried to bite the officers, as well as hitting one on the forehead with handcuffs, said Katherine Smith, prosecuting.

He made such a disturbance at 1.50am in the quiet residential street where he lived, that he woke up neighbours living nearby.

The court heard that children were among those who witnessed the scene unfold in Foss View Close, Strensall.

Adams pleaded guilty to five charges of assaulting police officers, all committed in the same incident.

York magistrates jailed him for four weeks and ordered him to pay £100 compensation to the police officer he hit with handcuffs.

He will serve the sentence concurrently with the 15-month sentence passed at York Crown Court in April for causing actual bodily harm to his partner, assaulting another woman and breaching a community order he was on at the time.

The court was told that all the offences put before the bench occurred last October.

Mrs Smith said Adams told the police when they arrived: “Don’t make an arrest before you establish the facts.

“I will make it hard for you.”

She went ton to say that they succeeded in handcuffing him but when they got him to the police van outside he strongly resisted being put inside.

He had been drinking and his behaviour during the struggle that followed made officers think he may have taken drugs as well.

He hit all five officers, who sprayed incapacitating gas on him without any apparent effect.

After he was finally put in the van and taken to Fulford Road Police Station, he said he had been “frustrated that he was the only person arrested,” said Mrs Smith.

For him, Andrew Craven said the crown court judge who sentenced Adams had taken his behaviour towards the police officers into account and urged them to give him a conditional discharge.